Amaravati/Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of Telugu states YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao cast their ballots for the Presidential election in their respective Assembly Buildings on Monday.

AP CM YS Jagan casts his vote

In Amaravati, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jagan was the first to exercise his franchise. The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues and some party MLAs reached the polling booth and after completing the formalities, YS Jagan collected the ballot paper from the polling staff and cast his vote.

AP ministers exercise their franchise

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Home Minister T. Vanita, Tourism Minister R. K. Roja were among those who voted soon after the polling began at 10 a.m.

Telangana CM KCR casts his vote

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cast his vote around afternoon soon after his arrival in Hyderabad from Hanamkonda.

Telangana ministers exercise their franchise

KTR along with other ministers and TRS MLAs reached the Assembly building in buses from party headquarters Telangana Bhavan. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao was the early bird to cast his vote. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also exercised his franchise. MPs and MLAs from various constituencies exercised their franchise.

Four Legislators in Telugu states skipped voting

Two MLAs each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could not exercise their franchise in the Presidential election.

Telangana’s Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, who is down with Covid-19, could not cast his vote. Chinnamaneni Ramesh, another MLA of ruling TRS was travelling abroad.

In Andhra Pradesh, actor Balakrishna and Butchaiah Chowdary, both belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stayed away from polling. Both were on a foreign trip.