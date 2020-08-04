VISAKHAPATNAM: Two tribals who went searching for their cattle, were killed when they stepped on to a landmine which was allegedly planted by Maoists in Vishaka agency area of Andhra-Odisha border on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased tribals were identified as Mohana Rao (30) and Ajay Kumar (20). Mohan Rao was survived by his wife, a son and two daughters while Vijay Kumar was not married. The duo were shepherds and residents of Chintalaveedhi village of Pedabayalu mandal near Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. Around 60 families were residing in Chintalaveedhi village, and the death of the two villagers triggered fear in the villagers.

Responding to the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) B Krishna Rao, said the landmines were planted to end the lives of the security forces. Police said that more than one landmine might have exploded; they might be pressure activated landmines.

As the duo who went in search of cattle did not return even after a long time, the relatives went in search of them and found the dead bodies near the Injari Panchayat in Kondru forest area. The bodies of them were shifted by family members from the forest area to Chintalaveedhi village.

This is the first time that tribals have died by stepping on landmines in the region. The Maoists have planted landmines in the area in the past as well. Villagers urged the government to support the families of those killed in the landmine blast.