Two Telugu Students Shot In Chicago, One Dead

Two Telugu students, Devaansh and Sai Charan were shot in Chicago while they were going to Walmart. They were critically wounded during an armed robbery on Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. According to media reports Devansh died while undergoing treatment and Sai Charan’s condition is stable.

The two students were approached by two African American men who demanded money at gunpoint. The 22-year-old Devansh was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Devaansh is from Vijayawada and Sai Charan from Telangana.

