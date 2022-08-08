Two Major Highway Projects Get Approval for Andhra Pradesh

The Union government has given administrative approval for 2 projects on hybrid annuity model (HAM) for road infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,308.31 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The Union Minister tweeted that with an estimated cost of Rs. 909.47 Cr. a four-lane access controlled highway from Chillakuru Cross Road to Turpu Kanupur will be constructed and the access controlled highway will have a total length of 36.05 km

Under the Bharatmala project a six-lane road from Naidupeta (Greenfields) to Turpu Kanupur with a total length of 34.881 Km will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 1398.84 Cr., the minister of road transport and highways said in a social media post.

It is pertinent to note that the Bharatmala project is an umbrella scheme of the road transport and highways ministry, designed to optimise freight and passenger traffic across the country.

