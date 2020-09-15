CHITTOOR: After two idols were installed on the Srikalahasti temple premises by unidentified men on September 8, this has sparked a major row. Temple executive officer (EO) C Chandrasekhar Reddy said he has filed a police complaint.

The temple officials said that only after devotees told them they came to know about it. “On September 11, when I noticed the idols, a Shivalinga and a Nandi, installed on the temple premises, I called up the Pradhana Archaka, Sthanacharya and the temple inspector. “After holding a discussion, we decided to immediately remove the idols and perform samprokshanam inside the temple,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said, as quoted by TNIE.

He said that an internal committee has been formed to probe into the incident. CCTV footages showed that two men carried bags and entered the temple's south gate on Sep 8 and installed the idols of Shiva and Nandi, each weighing about 7 kgs, at the temple and ran away.

Reddy said that the temple has terminated the contract of a private security agency and on duty Home Guards were surrendered to the police department.