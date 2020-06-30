VISAKHAPATNAM: In a very tragic incident, two workers died and four others were hospitalised following a gas leakage from the Sainor Life Sciences Pharma Company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Tuesday. More than 30 people were working in the company and according to the reports, six workers collapsed after inhaling the gas.

Two workers died and the deceased were identified as Narendra and Gowri Shankar. The condition of a person is said to be critical. LV Chandrasekhar, P Anand Babu, D Janaki Ramu and M Suryanaryana have been rushed to RK hospital in Gajuwaka. District collector V Vinay Chand, police commissioner RK Meena and other officials rushed to the pharma company immediately and are overseeing the rescue operations. The actual reason for the gas leakage is not known but the officials are suspecting that the incident might have taken place due to some technical issues.

Vizag witnessed a major gas leak incident on May 7th, in which 12 people, including a child died after inhaling toxic styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam.