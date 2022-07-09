Two Dead, 3 Injured as Wall Collapses in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed when the wall of a house collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district early on Saturday.

Three people have also been injured in the wall collapse incident. It is said all the victims belong to the same family. The deceased were identified as Addala Laksmi (49) and Addala Harshit Varma (5). The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cheepurupalli.

As per reports, the wall of an old house came crashing down when five members of a family were asleep in the house. The locals and police recovered the bodies from debris.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh as southwest monsoon is active in the region.

