VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Police arrested two persons - Pallapu Prasad and Prathap Reddy - in the kidnapping case of a realtor Suresh in the city on Friday.Police probe revealed that financial transactions and rice pulling led to the kidnapping of the realtor.

Speaking to media persons about the case, police commissioner RK Meena said four persons had kidnapped realtor Suresh and demanded Rs 5 crores. They even threatened him with a gun and knife.

Suresh told the kidnappers that he had gold but not cash. Suresh called his wife to bring the gold. The couple got into a fight after his wife brought the gold. In the meantime, their son dialled 100 and called the police.

As police reached the spot, the kidnappers fled from the site.

Police have arrested Pallapu Prasad and Prathap Reddy in connection with the case. Police said seven persons were involved and special teams were formed to nab the remaining accused in the case, police said.

Prasad is an accused in three cases while the other person Pratap Reddy is also an accused in four cases, police said.