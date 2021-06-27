Twins From SRM University Amaravati Campus Bag Rs 50 Lakh Jobs With Google

Twin brothers Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar who completed their engineering course have received a pay package of Rs 50 lakh each as part of the campus selection from SRM University at the Amravati campus in Andhra Pradesh. This is probably the highest salary package ever for graduating students from Andhra Pradesh. Also, for the first time in the state, twin brothers have got placement in the same company with an equal pay package.

Saptarishi and Rajarshi are from the first batch of engineering students of the SRM-AP campus. The average annual package for the first batch was Rs 7 lakh. The university honored the twins on Saturday.

SRM Vice-Chancellor Professor VS Rao said that the first batch has made a record 100% placement. Around 71 percent of students got an average annual offer of Rs 20 lakh.

Saptarishi and Rajarshi thanked their parents and the faculty of the university for their success. “We never thought that we could get such a huge placement. Saptarishi said, we worked hard for the goal we had and we got it.

SRM University Andhra Pradesh officials felicitated twin brothers Saptarshi Majumdar and Rajarshi Majumdar who achieved twin placement of Rs. 50 lakhs per annum with PVP Inc., a strategic partner of Google Japan.

University authorities announced that the first batch of students secured an annual average package of Rs. 7 lakhs per. Around 71% of students got jobs at Marquee, Super Dream, and Dream with pay packages of Rs 20 lakhs per annum. Around 600+ companies visited the university for recruitment, Prof VS Rao said. He appreciated the students who excelled in the placement drive and gave them a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs each on behalf of the University.

