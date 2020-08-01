NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh government's conducting of COVID-19 tests on a massive scale is receiving praises from all quarters. Renowned Indian television journalist Rajdeep Sardesai is one among them who hailed the measures taken by the government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Sardesai has appreciated the efforts of the government for ramping up COVID-19 tests despite a surge in the cases.

He further stated that the government is not trying to reduce testing or hide numbers as some states have done. He tweeted saying that Testing, Tracing and Isolating is the way to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

Tweet

Earlier, he had also appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for bringing new 108 and 104 ambulance services to help people during emergency situations. He further said that the newly launched 1,088 ambulances would be used as mobile clinics to carry out screening at every house in the state. These ambulances are linked to the health centres along with doctors, he said.

Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh state is ramping up the coronavirus tests. As of July 31, a total of 19,51,776 coronavirus tests have been done so far. With this, Andhra Pradesh state has topped the list of conducting COVID-19 tests in the country.

For the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 10,376 cases were registered on Friday. This is the highest single-day tally since lockdown was imposed in the state.

About 68 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state on Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths across the state to 1,349.