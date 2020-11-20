Tungabhadra Pushkaralu In Telugu States From Today: Find Out More

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at 1.21 pm on Friday in Kurnool district. AP CM YS Jagan will inaugurate the festival with a special puja at Sankal Bhag Ghat in Kurnool. Tungabhadra Pushkaralu start on November 20 and would be celebrated till December 1. People can offer their prayers at the ghats from 6 AM to 6 PM only.

A total of 23 Pushkar ghats have been arranged, 10 of which are in Kurnool city, were arranged by the district administration and Kurnool Municipal Corporation, and 350 priests have been appointed for the smooth conduct of pinda pradanam and other rituals.

Pushkar ghats have been set up in Mantralayam, Naguladinne in Nandavaram Mandal, Gundrevula in Kodumur Mandal, Sunkesusla and Panchalingala in Kurnool Mandal, Kurnool, Nandikotkur rural, and Sangameswaram in Kothapalli Mandal.

Pilgrims will only be permitted through the e-ticket system to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In addition, no one would be permitted to take a dip in the Tungabhadra, but a row of showers were installed at the ghats. During the 12-day event, a huge yagnasala was set up at Sankalbagh in the city to perform yagnas. More than 4,000 police personnel deployed for the smooth conduct of the Tungabhadra Pushkarams.

Officials said that children who are under 10, pregnant women and citizens who are above 65 years of age are not allowed for the Tungabhadra Pushkarams. Collector G Veerapandian, Police Superintendent K Fakeerappa and KMC Head DK Balaji and other officials have been regularly monitoring the arrangements for the past few days.

In Telangana, Pushkaralu are going to be held in Alampur and has issued separate guidelines for the festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.