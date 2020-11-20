Tungabhadra Pushkaralu Online Bookings Open: Check Slots, How To Book
Tungabhadra pushkaralu are going to be conducted for 12 days starting from Friday. All the arrangements have been made and devotees are allowed to offer their prayers at the ghats from 6 AM to 6 PM only. Devotees who want to perform rituals such as pinda pradanams on the banks of the river Tungabhadra during the pushkaralu may book slots at the pushkar ghats of their choice online at https://tungabhadrapushkaralu2020.ap.gov.in/login.do
Temples of Tungabhadra Pushkaralu:
Srisaila Mallikarjuna Temple, Srisailam
Sangameswara Temple, Kurnool
Sri basava lingeswara swamy Temple, Kowthalam, Kurnool
Ambhabavani Temple, Nagaladinne, Kurnool
Sri Yaganti Uma Maheswara / Yaganti Temple, Kurnool
Sri Narasimha Veeranna Swamy Temple, Kowthalam, Kurnool
Channakesva swamy temple, Kowthalam, Kurnool
Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Kowthalam, Kurnool
Venugoplaswami Temple, Kurnool
Sri patapatesvari Amman Temple, Gurajala, Guntur
These are very important rules one should keep in mind before booking tickets.
Devotees included in ticket booking have no symptoms of COVID-19.
Devotees having an age of more than 60 years and less than 12 years and pregnant are not included in the booking.
All devotees should wear a mask all the time and should maintain social distancing and sanitization. One should abide by the latest COVID-19 norms issued by the central or State Government.