Tungabhadra Pushkaralu: Devotees Cannot Bathe, Only Prayers Allowed, Says Vellampalli

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that Tungabhadra Pushkaralu are going to start from today and the festival will be held for 12 days. The minister said that all the arrangements have been made and devotees are allowed to offer their prayers at the ghats from 6 AM to 6 PM only. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the launch of Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at 1.21 pm today in Kurnool.

The minister explained that no devotee is allowed to take a dip in the river according to the central government guidelines. He further added that the opposition parties are criticising the government on the conduction of Tungabhadra Pushkaralu and is looking it from the political angle. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had misused crores of rupees in the name of Pushkarams.