Tungabhadra Pushkaralu: Devotees Can Offer Prayers In Any Of The 23 Pushkar Ghats

Kurnool, Nov 20: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at Sankal Bagh Ghat near here and performed special puja and rituals in traditional attire at the designated muhurat to herald 12-year event.

The Chief Minister offered flowers, silk robes and arati to Tungabhadra river, performed pujas, yagnam and took part in other traditional rituals.

The Tungabhadra pushkaralu will take place for 12 days starting from Friday to December 1 and the State government arranged 23 pushkar ghats in Kurnool, Kodumur, Emmiganur, Nandikotkur and Mantralayam mandals. Apart from special teams with nodal officers, 23 in-charges were also assigned, one for each ghat to monitor the situation. All arrangements have been made with special care to ensure the complete safety of pilgrims.

Later, the Chief Minister met the family members of Abdul Salam’s Mother-in-law at APSP Guest House and assured justice and extended all support to the bereaved family. Further, the Chief Minister directed the district collector to offer a job to Mabuni’s daughter Sajida and transfer her son Shamshavali from Anantapur to Nandyal, who is currently working in DMHO office in Anantapur.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas, Gummanoor Jayaram, Kurnool District Collector Veerapandian, SP Fakirappa, MLAs Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Sudhakar, and Toguru Arthur took part in the event.