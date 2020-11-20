KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Kurnool to inaugurate the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu festival at 1.21. PM today. He will participate in the special Pushkara poojas which will be conducted at Sankal Bhag Ghat in the afternoon as part of the inauguration.

On Thursday afternoon, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Gummanoor Jayaram, Kurnool District Collector Veerapandian, SP Fakkirappa, MLAs Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Sudhakar and Toguru Arthur inspected the arrangements at Sankal Bhag Ghat. The devotees would be allowed in the ghat once the Chief Minister leaves. The Ministers said that a few people from the Orvakallu Airport, APSP Battalion will be given an opportunity to meet the Chief Minister.

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu 2020 Inauguration: AP CM YS Jagan's Itinerary

Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at the Gannavaram Airport from Tadepalli at 11.20 AM and from there he will reach the Orvakallu Airport at 12:30PM. He will leave Orvakallu by helicopter at 12:40 PM and land at a special helipad set up at APSP Battalion grounds in Kurnool at 12:55PM.

From there he will reach the Sankal Bhag Pushkar Ghat at Kothapeta by road and conduct poojas at precscribed muhurtham time at the Pushkara Ghat there. After the poojas are over, he will return to the APSP Battalion Grounds and leave for Orvakallu Airport by afternoon. He will fly back to Gannavaram Airport by 2:30 PM today.

Endowments Minister V. Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said elaborate arrangements had been made in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines for the 12-day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu. The festival would be celebrated till December 1. Devotees would be allowed at the ghats from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only, the Minister said.

Of the total 23 ghats available, seven were in Kurnool, eight in Mantralayam, five in Kodumuru, two in Yemmiganuru and one in Nandikotkuru. Besides free e-ticket booking facility, there would be availability of 350 priests at the ghats to help devotees perform rituals.