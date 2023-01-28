TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy launched a new mobile App- “TTDevasthanams” on Friday. The app which is jointly launched with the support of Jio Platforms is said to be a one- stop solution for devotees providing all services of the Tirumala temple including the much sought of seva bookings.

Talking about the new app TTD Trust Board Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy the launch of the mobile App at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the Chairman said, the app is designed to streamline communication, event updates, bookings, digital content, e-Hundi payments and ultimately elevate the overall devotional experience for all the pilgrims.

Terming it a universal app that acts as a Hand Guide for pilgrims and also supports the live streaming of all four SVBC live programs in this app, He also called it the first of its kind ‘Religious App, he asserted.

TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy described the app as a “Digital Gateway for Pilgrims”. “We have been working with the JIO team for the past two years to bring out this fully personalized pilgrim-friendly app that presents a wide array of features which includes real-time updates on events and activities happening in Tirumala providing a seamless experience to the pilgrim using the app.

Features of the app

Earlier, the Jio team representative explained the app's features with Powerpoint Presentation. The mobile app includes push notifications regarding essential announcements, access to live streaming, and easy access to online resources such as videos, ringtones, wallpapers, and important do’s & don’t. The app is fully integrated with TTD donation and hundi services, providing a convenient payment experience.

TTD JEO Sri Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sri Narasimha Kishore, Jio President Sri Anish Shah, President, Chief Operating Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd., Sri Amar, IT Advisor to TTD, Sri Sandeep, GM IT TTD and others members from TTD IT wing and JIO team were also present.

Tirumala Darshan, accommodation bookings and other digital services of Sri Balaji will be available now onwards in "TTDevasthanams" mobile app. Please download it from here👇and get the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.https://t.co/iXbWR3jC04 — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) January 27, 2023

Also Read: How To Perform Anga Pradakshinam In Tirumala Temple