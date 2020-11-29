TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday, clearly stated that the TTD had no intention of selling or auctioning the lands donated to Lord Venkateswara's temple by devotees. Speaking to reporters after the Governing Council meeting at Annamayya Bhavan after releasing a white paper on the TTD's assets, he said that the TTD owned 1,128 immovable assets across the country, measuring 8,088.89 acres of land.

Of the total, 141 assets measuring 335.21 acres were auctioned by the TTD from 1974 to 2014. Of them, 61 are agriculture lands measuring 293 acres. The remaining 80 are non-agriculture assets measuring 42.21 acres (2,04,342.36 sq yards) costing Rs 6.13 crore.

Check Complete Details Here: TTD Board Press Release On Immovable Assets In Telugu

The Board Chairman also said that electric buses would soon be introduced on the Tirumala Hills with an aim to make the Tirumala hills a 'zero carbon emission zone', in the place of those operated by diesel. The Chairman said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too reacted positively to the request made by TTD in the introduction of electric buses on the hills. Initially, about 100 to 150 buses would be pressed into service by the APSRTC, he said.

Apart from that, the Chairman said that the Vaikuntha gates would be kept open for ten days day instead of normal two days, from December 27 on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, based on the devotees' request. The decision was taken after consulting with a special committee constituted with important pontiffs and religious heads from across the country who approved of this, the Board Chairman said.

The TTD Board also resolved for the gold gilding would be done over the Maha Dwarams (the huge doors at the main entrance), sacred Balipeetam (Altar) and Dwajasthambham (holy flag mast) on the ancient temple. Funds have been allocated for the repair of the Gopurams.

The Board has decided to give private security guards a uniform allowance of two thousand rupees.

Plans are being made to modernize the shelters for pilgirms who come walking up the hill.

Efforts have been made to control the use of plastics atop the Tirumala to protect the environment.

The TTD Chariman said that Tirumala would be developed as a Green City and as part of that the Board has decided to launch electric buses and use 'green power' in Tirumala.

YV Subba Reddy said that a sum of Rs 11.76 lakh worth gold plating has been allotted for the Suryaprabha chariot at Tiruchanur Temple.

"We have decided to modernize the cottages allotted to the ordinary devotees. Dharma Rathas will be re-launched for Dharma Prachara Parishad.'' The TTD Board is also planning to reintroduce the free mass marriages scheme meant for the poor and Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the orphans upkeep in children's homes, the TTD Chairman added.

"We have decided to build a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on four acres at Valandurpet in Chennai at a cost of Rs 10 crore. We have decided to deposit the TTD money in leading national private banks only,'' he stated.