TTD Vigilance Wing Busts Fake Job Racket, Main Accused Held

Tirumala: A man who was allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was nabbed by the TTD vigilance officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Balakrishna. He was cheating and looting people by promising a job in the temple trust.

“After receiving a complaint that the accused was cheating to get a job in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, we organised special surveillance and arrested the criminal,” the Tirumala police said.

During investigation, the TTD vigilance department officials found that Balakrishna had extracted more than 30 lakh rupees from two persons by promising them to give jobs to many unemployed people in TTD. The vigilance officials have seized rubber stamps and fake MP car stickers from his possession.

The accused was involved in fraud for the past few months. According to the police Balakrishna had cheated many people by saying that they would give them jobs in the past. Even then, the vigilance staff arrested the accused and handed him over to the police in the year 2018.

"We are investigating Balakrishna and after the investigation, we will register a case in various sections," Tirumala police said, adding two people who supported Balakrishna have been detained whereas, the other accomplices are reported to be absconding.

(With ANI inputs)

