TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and vigilance officials were in for a shock when they had gone to check on a house in the temple town of Tirumala to repossess it on Monday after the resident died last year.

As per reports, the officers after entering the house and checking the place found two trunks with cash bundles in them. The deceased beggar is said to have saved up to Rs 10 lakh over the years and some of the cash bundles of Rs.1,000 notes saved before the demonetisation.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasachari a beggar who was living in a house allotted by the TTD at Seshachalam near Tirumala, since 2007. Following his death due to ill-health last year, the TTD decided to repossess the house allotted to him as he had no known family members to inherit the house.

When the TTD and revenue department officials landed at the house, they searched the belongings and came upon two trunks containing currency notes of various denominations. The shocked officials counted the notes and as per the rules, deposited the money with the TTD treasury.

There have been many such instances across India where beggars were found to have collected and saved huge sums of money without spending them. In a similar instance last year a beggar from Dhone town in Kurnool district was found to have had over Rs two lakh cash with him. An NGO which had come to give Chinna Narasimhulu a bath were shocked to see that he had, Rs 2,04,459 in his possession. As in the same case above, Rs 77,000 were demonetised currency.

