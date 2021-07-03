TTD Trust Board No Increase In Online Darshan Quota

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Office KS Jawahar Reddy made it clear that they are not going to consider hike in online darshan quota. He said that TTD board members would think on this issue if there is a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases. On Friday, he inspected various works which are under progress in Tirumala.

Sarva Darshanam would be resumed at the temple once the COVID-19 situation comes to normal. He said that, "When the management is satisfied that the situation in the country has returned to normal, a decision on increasing the darshan tickets will be taken. At present, only 5,000 devotees who have booked their special darshan tickets online are allowed for darshan."

He further added that, "The pilgrims who have booked their accommodation in advance can directly go to the respective sub-enquiry office as mentioned on the receipt."

He said that, "A wide variety of flowers are required for the daily worship of Lord Venkateswara and for making garlands. So, floral gardens will be developed on a five acre land in Tirumala and this initiative will make the temple administration self-sufficient in this regard."