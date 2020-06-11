TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resumes darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala for devotees from Today, June 11 following the guidelines from both the central and state governments. Tirumala temple had also conducted a trial run for three days with TTD employees and locals starting from June 8.

TTD had initially planned to permit only 6,000 darshans per day, but now the temple board decides to allow even more devotees.

Now, TTD has made queue arrangements for devotees to strictly follow social distancing. Marking was done to maintain at least one feet distance between devotees in the temple premises and use of masks has been made mandatory.

TTD started selling darshan tickets for devotees through online. TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that TTD will increase the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan every day.

TTD Chairman said that initially, they have planned to allow only 6,000 employees and locals each day during trial runs but they have provided darshan to 6,500 on the first day, and 8,500 on the second day and 7,100 people on the last day. The TTD had provided darshan to 21,982 people in three days of the trial run, and the hundi collection was Rs 45.95 lakh.

Subba Reddy said that they can increase the darshans in Tirumala if people strictly follow social distancing. The number of darshan will be increased to 10,000 within two days said, TTD Chairman.

TTD is made arrangements for conducting random COVID-19 tests by collecting samples of 200 to 300 devotees at the GNC tollgate in Tirumala. Kalyanakatta employees must wear PPE kits.

TTD had allowed VIP break darshan from 6.30 am to 7 pm on Thursday. Devotees are allowed to enter Alipiri only after showing the darshan token at the checking point. TTD allow devotees into Tirumala after conducting thermal screening followed by complete sanitization.

The darshans at Srikalahasti, Srisailam, Annavaram, Simhadri Appanna temples started from June 8. Simhachalm Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple opens for devotees darshan from today.

Devotees rush to offer prayers at temples by following social distance. Sanitizers were set up at the entrance to the queues in all temples. Arrangements have been made to accommodate five thousand devotees on a regular basis at Vijayawada temple, but the first day on Wednesday, 1321 people visited the temple.

Vijayawada temple officials conducting thermal screening to devotees down the Idrakeeladri hill. The Minister of State Panchayati Raj, Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, and Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao visited the temple and offered prayers to goddesses Durga.