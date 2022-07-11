TTD Set for Grand Srivari Annual Brahmotsavam This Year With Pilgrims

Tirumala: The Srivari Annual Brahmotsavam is scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 5. The Annual Brahmotsavam will be performed with the participation of the pilgrims after a two-year hiatus, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

A Trust Board Meeting was held at Annamaiah Bhavan in which the preparations for Srivari Annual Brahmotsavam were discussed.

Addressing media persons, the TTD Chairman said, due to Covid Pandemic restrictions, the annual brahmotsavam were performed in Ekantam in 2020 and 2021.

“As the Covid restrictions were now relaxed by Centre and State Governments, this year, we will observe the nine-day fete in a grand manner and the procession of Vahana sevas will be taken out in the streets,” he said.

YV Subba Reddy further added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government on the first day of Brahmotsavam on September 27. “The Garuda Seva will be on October 1 and Chakra Snanam on

October 5,” he informed.

Also Read: NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu to Visit AP Tomorrow