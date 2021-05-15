TTD To Set Up 22 Covid Care Centres in AP

As the number of coronavirus cases spreads like wildfire in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to set up 22 Covid care centres for Covid patients across the state worth Rs 3.52 crore.

The authorities are planning to set these Covid care centres in which each centre can accommodate 30 oxygen beds. As per the TTD sources, four centres would be built in Visakhapatnam, three each in Krishna, Anantapur, Guntur and Kakinada, and two each in Prakasam and Kurnool.

The remaining two centres will be built in other areas of the state where necessary.

On Friday, out of 89,087 samples tested, 22,018 had contracted the virus, stated the health bulletin. The death toll has gone up to 9,173 with 96 new fatalities. There are 2,03,787 active cases in the state.

The highest number of 3,432 cases was reported in East Godavari district, 2,708 in Chittoor district, 2,213 cases in Anantapur district and 2,200 cases in Visakhapatnam district.