TTD Sarva Darshan Tickets For January 2022: Record Tickets Sold In Just 15 Mins

A total of 2.60 Lakh Sarva Darshan Tickets for January 2022 have been booked by devotees in less than 15 minutes after they were released online.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released the online quota of slotted sarva darshan tickets for January 2022 at 9 am on Monday morning. Within a couple of minutes, record tickets were sold for the darshan.

"New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. We appeal to the devotees to cooperate with this decision," TTD said. Certificate of vaccination with two doses of vaccine or the covid negative report are mandatory for Tirumala Darshan.

TTD will release 5,000 free darshan tickets a day for online booking for the Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshanam days from January 13 to 22. In January, the temple trust will also release 10,000 slotted sarva darshan tickets a day for all other days in January.

TTD also released 5,500 virtual service tickets online on December 23 for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26.

