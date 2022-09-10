TTD’s Hundi Collection in August Highest Ever in Temple History

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a record hundi collection of Rs 140.34 crore, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy here on Saturday. This hundi collection is the highest ever so far in the history of Tirumala tirupati devasthanam, the official said.

Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan here, Dharma Reddy said that these figures of TTD coffers for the month of August are the highest ever so far.

Notably, in the month of May the Hundi collections stood at Rs 130.29 crore, Rs 123.76 crore, in June and in July Rs 139.46 crore. The TTD Executive Officer also said while the pilgrims who had darshan in August were 22.22 lakhs, laddus sold crossed one crore mark and Annaprasadam was served to 47.76 lakh devotees while tonsuring figures stood at 10.85 lakh.

