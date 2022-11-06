TTD Releases White Paper on Temple’s Assets Worth Over Rs 2.5 lakh Crore

Tirupati: Refuting allegations that TTD is investing temple funds in Andhra Pradesh government securities, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has released a white paper on the trust board’s assets.

The governing body of TTD released the list of Tirumala temple assets and the approximate value of these assets is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The trust board said it has cash deposits totaling Rs 15,938 crore and 10.3 tonnes of gold worth more than Rs 5,300 crore in 24 banks.

The TTD assets kept in several nationalised and private banks as on September 30, 2022 crossed Rs 15,938 crore as against Rs 13,025 crore in June 2019. The gold deposits in State Bank of India as of June 30, 2019 had been 5,387.56 kg. According to trust board, the gold deposit in banks increased by 2.9 tonnes which was 7,339.74 tonnes in 2019.

Sources said the Tirumala hill shrine has over 900 immovable properties measuring well over 7,000 acres across the country. The TTD also manages several temples in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and New Delhi.

“Till date, the TTD has not given its donations to any government nor has plans to do so in the future. Some anti-Hindu elements are running a smear campaign against the trust board,” AV Dharma Reddy, TTD’s Executive Officer said.

