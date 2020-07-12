TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release a white paper containing all the details of its properties, TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said that all the assets of TTD will be released after proper scrutiny, thereby not leaving any space for any contention.

He also said that due to the COVID-19 situation the time of Brahmotsavams cannot be predicted. However, tenders were called for Brahmotsavams, he said.

Singhal said that cash offerings amounted to Rs 16.7 crore after the temple was reopened on June 11 following the lockdown due to coronavirus.

About 2.5 lakh devotees thronged the shrine after the lockdown. Meanwhile, about 67,000 devotees who had booked tickets online for darshan did not visit the temple for different reasons, including COVID-19 related issues, Singhal said.

An unidentified devotee has offered 20 gold biscuits, each biscuits weighing 100 grams, to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills. It was found in the Hundi on Saturday when the day's collection was being counted, the EO said.