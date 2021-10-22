TTD To Release Special Entry Darshan Tickets Quota Online

Special Entry Tickets: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is going to release the online quota of Rs. 300 special entry darshan (SED) tickets for November and December today. Those who want to book SED tickets can visit TTD's official website at 9 am on Friday (October 22).

In an official statement, TTD said that the slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tickets quota for November will be released for online booking on October 23 at 9 am. The darshan tickets for December 8 and 16 haven't been released as the days coincide with the Panchami Theertham at Tiruchanoor temple and the commencement of Dhanurmasam at Tirumala. The accommodation for the month of November can be booked from October 25.

Devotees who are visiting Tirumala should have the second dose vaccination certificate or a COVID-19 negative test report.

Currently, a total of 30,000 pilgrims are visiting Tirumala. The average pilgrim footfall at Tirumala before the COVID-19 time was around 70 K to 80 K on normal days.

