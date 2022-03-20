TTD To Release Special Entry, Arjitha Seva Tickets Online, Check Dates

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be releasing the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED Rs 300) tickets for the months of April, May and June, continuously for three days from tomorrow, March 21. In a statement, TTD said the April online quota will be released on March 21, the May quota on March 22 and June quota on March 23.

The TTD has been allotting 30,000 SED tickets during the weekdays from Monday to Wednesday and 25,000 SED tickets from Thursday to Sunday.

Similarly, 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (free darshan) tickets will be released offline at the counters in Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex and Sri Govindarajaswami Choultries in Tirupati on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Arjitha seva tickets could be purchased online, lucky dip, and through recommendation letters from April 1 onwards.

TTD officials said devotees should book their Arjitha Seva tickets on the official portal.

The arjita seva tickets of Suprabatham, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada padmaradana, Nija pada Darshan will be released on online electronic dip system.

For booking these Arjitha Seva tickets the devotees should register online between March 20 morning 10.00 am to March 22 morning 10.00 am and later on tickets are released in electronic dip system and those allotted tickets shall be declared after 10.00 am of March 22 and notified on TTD website besides informing the devotees on SMS and email. The devotees should pay the cost of tickets within two days, the TTD said.

However, the ArjithaSeva tickets of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva Arjitha Brahmotsavam etc. are directly booked and allotted to devotees on, a first-come-first-served basis.

TTD has also appealed to the devotees to either possess a Covid-19 negative certificate or certificate for 2 doses of vaccination while coming for Tirumala darshan.

