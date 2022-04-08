TTD to Release Special Darshan Tickets For Senior Citizens, Physically Challenged For April

After a long gap of two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday is going to release the tickets for special darshan for senior citizens and physically challenged persons through online mode. The tickets for the month of April will be available on the TTD website from today and booking starts from 11 am. TTD is going to release 1000 tickets per day. Those who have booked tickets will be allowed for darshan from April 9th.

Sarva Darshan tickets for April 10th will be available in Tirupati from today. TTD is making all the arrangements for Sri Rama Pattabhishekam that is going to be conducted on April 11th. TTD is also going to open the gates of Swamy Pushkarini in Tirumala soon. TTD had closed the Swamy Pushkarini for pilgrims in 2020 as a part of the temple's measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read:​ AP CM YS Jagan Tears Into Opposition