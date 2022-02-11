TTD To Release Sarva Darshanam Tickets Offline For February, Check Dates

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to release Srivari Sarvadarshanam tickets offline from for 15th of February.

Speaking to the media at Tirumala on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said that the offline sale of Srivari Sarvadarshanam tickets was decided as there was a decline in the COVID cases in the State. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the board would issue 10,000 Sarvadarshan tickets per day after the 15th of this month as per the board's approval. Similarly, 10,000 Sarvadarshanam tickets are being issued online every day.

He said the decision on the approval of the Arjitha services at the Srivari temple would be taken at a meeting of the TTD Board of Trustees to be held on the 17th of this month. A web portal has been set up for the issuance of morning Seva tickets.

The Chairman also said that TTD will issue Srivari early morning darshan tickets as a privilege for patrons who have donated for the construction of the children's hospital in Tirumala.

Devotees will be able to book the Srivastava morning Seva tickets from the TTD website from the 16th of February starting at 9:30 in the morning. Details are being circulated on SVBC channel and devotees are urged to take advantage of this opportunity, he urged.

