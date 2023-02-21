TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board governing the hill shrine of the Swamy Venkateswara Swamy temple announced that the Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the months of March, April, and May will be released online on February 22 at 4 pm.

The tickets include the Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankarana Sevas.

The online lucky dip registration process for the remaining Arjitha service tickets for the months of March, April, and May which started at 10 am on January 22 will end at 10 am on February 24. TTD officials stated that those who got tickets through the Lucky dip will have to pay the amount and confirm their tickets. TTD JEO Sri Veerabrahmam directed officials concerned to organise the Kalyanam fete in a big way at Upamaka.

The annual Kalyanotsavams are scheduled between March 2-10 in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Upamaka. In this connection, the JEO held a virtual meeting on Monday. The JEO also reviewed on Anantavaram, Pithapuram, and Brahmotsavams also with the concerned officials.

