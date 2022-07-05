TTD Records Over Rs 6 Crore In Hundi Collections

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday recorded a single-day hundi collection of Rs 6.18 crore, the highest after the temple opened after the COVID and resumed all sevas and darshan.

As per reports the TTD's highest single-day hundi collection ever was Rs 6.45 cr in 2018 and in July 2018 the TTD collected Rs 6.28 crore.

On Monday, the single-day collection went past the Rs 6 crore-mark for the third time in the temple’s history.

Tirumala hill saw a footfall of 88,682 people who had darshan of the lord till Sunday midnight. Around 37,447 people tonsured their hair and devotees donated Rs.4.9 crores in the form of gifts in Srivari Hundi.

At present it takes around eight hours for darshan and people were waiting in 30 compartments in Vaikuntham queue complex.

The events for the month of July is as follows:

July 10: Chaturmasavrata Deeksha commences, Toli Ekadasi

July 13: Guru Poornima, Pournami Garuda Seva

July 17: Anivara Asthanam

July 23: Andal Tiruvadipodi Utsavam

July 24: Sarva Ekadasi.

July 29 Sri Chakrattalwar and Sri Prativada Bhayankara Annan Tiru Nakshatra Utsavams

As part of the ongoing annual Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavams in Srinivasa Mangapuram, Hanumantha Vahana Seva was held on Monday evening. Earlier in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was held to the utsava deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara and Sridevi, Bhudevi. In the evening Unjal Seva was held.

