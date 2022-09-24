TTD to Re-start Slotted Sarva Darshan After Purattasi Month

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released a white paper on the temple trust’s properties, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Saturday. The TTD has 960 immovable assets which are valued at Rs 85,705 crore, he said.

The TTD governing council held a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. Speaking to reporters YV Subba Reddy said the board has resolved to take some decisions keeping in view of the increased pilgrim influx to Tirumala post-Covid. These decisions will be implemented after the Purattasi month in a phased manner, he said.

In view of accommodation limitations available for pilgrims in Tirumala, the TTD board has decided to shift the accommodation allotment system to Tirupati.

“If the accommodation allotment gets exhausted in Tirumala, we request the pilgrims to book accommodation in Tirupati instead of waiting for long hours in Tirumala”, Reddy said.

The TTD official said a decision has been taken to increase the accommodation facility for common devotees in Tirumala. He elaborated that PAC-5 at a cost of Rs 95 crore on the back side of The Govardhan Satras will be constructed and a connectivity ring road from Vakulamata Temple to Zoo Park at a cost of Rs 30 crore will be built.

The temple board is planning to re-introduce the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens after Purattasi month while Sarva Darshan (without tokens) will be operated simultaneously, he said.

The board has decided to make changes to VIP break darshans and is contemplating to start VIP break darshans after 10 am, YV Subba Reddy added.