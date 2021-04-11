TTD To Prove That Hanuman Was Born In Tirumala's Anjanadri Hill On Ugadi Day

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Telugu New Year Ugadi (April 13), is set to prove with scientific evidence that Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya or Hanuman.

In December 2020, the TTD constituted an expert committee under the aegis of TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy to research and prove that Lord Anjaneya was born in Tirumala.

The committee comprising of Prof Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Prof Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University, and other senior officials had conducted research over various aspects and pieces of evidence over his birthplace. They referred to various scriptures including information from Shiva, Brahma, Brahmanda, Varaha and Matsya Puranas, Venkatachala Mahatyam and Varahamihira Brihat Samhita to establish the fact that Anjanadri was located in Tirumala.

However, the scientific evidence will be presented to prove that Hanuman was born on Tirumala only, and will not get into details as to the exact location.

The EO said that Tirumala would be recognized as the birthplace of Hanuman from now on. He requested the committee members to inform people about this on the day of the Ugadi festival by presenting various astrological, scripture-based and other scientific evidence to prove the fact. A comprehensive book with all the evidence establishing that Anjanadri is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya should also be presented, he said.

Ugadi Asthanam will be observed in the Tirumala temple on April 13. The traditional temple court will be observed between 7 am and 9 am at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple in the presence of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Vishwaksena.

