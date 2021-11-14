TTD Plans To Increase Footfalls In Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that they are taking measures to increase pilgrim footfalls in Tirumala. He further stated that there was a huge demand from the devotees to increase the darshanam quota. TTD is slowly relaxing guidelines as the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing.

He said that, "Alipiri Pedestrian route was closed due to incessant rains and devotees have faced a lot of troubles."

YV Subba Reddy stated that very soon, they are going to decide on whether to give sarvadarshan tickets online or offline.

Due to heavy rains in the recent past, TTD management has closed the Alipiri Pedestrain route for the devotees. The 7.6km long Alipiri pedestrain route was renovated by the Reliance group of Industries and the new route was reopened for the devotees by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in October.