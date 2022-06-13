TTD To Issue Angapradakshinam Tokens From June 15

TIRUMALA: Almost after two years, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is going to issue Angapradakshinam tokens to the devotees. The TTD has planned to issue Angapradakshinam tokens to the devotees from June 15 to avoid rush at the ticket counters. The tokens will be available online from 10:00 AM, June 15. The devotees can book tokens from the website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

About 750 tokens will be made available to devotees from June 15 to July 31. The issuance of the tokens have been stalled due to outbreak of the pandemic Coronavirus.

On the other hand, the donations TTD rained on Sunday from several devotees and institutions to the tune of ₹3.20 crores.

Venkateswarlu, Prasada Rao and Rajamouli of RS Brothers group, Hyderabad have donated ₹1.20 crore to Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme, ₹1 crore to SV Pranadana trust and ₹60 lakhs to SV Anna Prasadam trust.

Similarly Balachandra, Swapna Kumar of Honour Homes, Hyderabad donated ₹40 lakhs to SV Anna Prasadam trust.

They handed over the DDs for the amount to TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Sri Satyasai District: AP CM YS Jagan To Disburse Crop Insurance Amount To Farmers In Rapthadu Constituency