TTD Invites AP CM YS Jagan For Idol Installation Ceremony in Vizag

AMARAVATI: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Chamber in the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday and invited him to attend idol installation ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with Vedic hymns and offered him prasadam.

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple is built by the TTD on a g 10-acre site atop a hill at Vizag’s Rushikonda. The construction of the Rs 28- crore temple began in 2018 on the hillock located between Gayatri and GITAM colleges. The temple will have the idol of Anjaneya Swamy along with Bhudevi and Sri Devi along with the Srivari padalu. There is also a prayer hall that can accommodate 150 people, a function hall for conducting marriages with dining space, and a facility for devotees to take rest. A 500-meter ghat road was laid so that the vehicles to reach the temple.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the consecration of the temple. The six-day Vedic rituals will start with Ankurarpanam. The idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will be installed amid special rituals by Vedic pundits and priests and the rituals will conclude with maha Samaprokshana as per reports.

