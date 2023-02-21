TTD To Introduce Facial Recognition Technology From March 1

In order to ensure total transparency, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to introduce Facial recognition technology (FRT) at Srivari sarvadarshanam, Laddu prasadam, rooms’ allotment and refund of payments counters etc on an experimental basis from March 1, 2023.

Official sources said here on Monday (February 20, 2023) that the facial recognition technology would check a person from collecting more laddus at Sarvadarshanam complex, allocating accommodation rooms to pilgrims without middlemen and also at caution deposit centres.

