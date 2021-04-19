TTD Extends Validity of Tirumala Darshan Tickets For Devotees Over COVID Scare

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced new norms for pilgrims. People who have booked a darshan slot on a particular day will be allowed to enter Tirumala by road through Alipiri only after 1 pm on the day before the darshan slot. Pilgrims will be allowed only after 9 pm on the day before the darshan through the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths.

Tirumala is one of the most popular Hindu temples. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the temple had been closed to devotees for around two and a half months starting from March last year and it reopened on June 11. Now there is a cap on the number of devotees who can visit the hill shrine.

The TTD had released tickets for Seeghra Darshan under the April quota at the end of March. The devotees who have booked special darshan tickets online for visiting Tirumala in between April 21st and 30 could visit the temple anytime till the next 90 days. Those tickets will be valid for the next 90 days.

In the last few weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in the state have only seen a surge. However, the state government is taking all measures to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and is conducting tests as well.