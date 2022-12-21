Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli on Tuesday. The Chief Minister conveyed his grief for the bereavement in EO's family.

AV Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli Reddy who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the 18th of this month was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director at the Kauvery hospital, Chandramouli Reddy was brought to the emergency after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was in an extremely critical state and was on multiple organ support and being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses", the hospital bulletin said.

Apparently, Chandramouli Reddy's wedding was scheduled with the daughter of the TTD's Chennai local advisory committee president AJ Sekhar Reddy in January 2023 which was to be held in Tirumala. Chandramouli had come to Chennai to give out invitations for his forthcoming wedding, reports said and suffered a cardiac arrest.

