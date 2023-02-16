TTD Dharmic Advisor Chaganti Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who was appointed TTD Dharmic Advisor, called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister felicitated Chaganti, popular for his religious discourses, and presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He was accompanied by Shanta Biotechnics Founder and Managing Director Dr KI Vara Prasad Reddy.

After the meeting, Koteswara Rao along with Vara Prasad Reddy went round the Gosala and appreciated Chief Minister for its maintenance.