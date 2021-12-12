TTD To Construct 3rd Ghat Road, Restore Walkway Used By Saint Annamayya To Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon revive the third walkway through the dense forest leading to the Lord Venkateswara shrine from a village in the neighbouring Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. It has also decided to construct a third ghat road for the convenience of the pilgrims from Tirupati town to the hill shrine, after the second shat road was damaged due to the landslides a fortnight ago, forcing the TTD authorities to close the route for traffic. Tirumala Hills currently has two ghat roads, one meant for vehicles to go up the hills and the other to descend.

This decision along with several others was taken during the TTD Trust Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, under the Chairmanship of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. Ex-officio members including TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Endowments Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, TUDA Chairman Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, other members and TTD officials were also present.

The TTD has proposed for the restoration works of the Second Ghat Road at a cost of Rs.3.95 crores and the Srivarimettu footpath route at Rs.3.60 crores near Alipiri. There are walkways for pilgrims to reach Tirumala - one from Alipiri in Tirupati and the other from Srivari Mettu for devotees to go up the hills by foot. Speaking to reporters on the hills on Saturday, TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said once upon a time there was a footpath through the dense forest connecting Kadapa with Tirumala Hills. The centuries-old trekking route was used by saint-composer Annamacharya for trekking the hill to reach the temple of Lord Venkateshwara. TTD now plans to restore that path for the sake of pilgrims.

He said that when the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy was chief minister, a proposal to develop the footpath from Kadapa came in for discussion but was kept on hold due to various reasons, he said. Now, TTD is contemplating developing that route, he said.

-The TTD Board has decided to provide Srivari Vaikunthadwara darshanam to the devotees of SC/ST/BC/fishermen colonies

-It has decided to enhance darshan quota and limited number of Arjita Sevas in the new year with the COVID cases declining to an extent. A proposal on the same seeking permission from State and Central governments will be sent.

-The board is inviting donations to construct a Pediatric Hospital in Tirupati.

-The Anjana Devi temple premises in Akasa Ganga which is declared as Hanuman Janmasthalam and Nadaneerajanam Mandapam will be developed.

- The seven temples which were completely damaged due to the collapse of the Annamayya Project at Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district due to the recent rain havoc will be renovated by the TTD.

-The Sri Venkateswara Manuscript Project to be established in SV Vedic University was proposed by the TTD board.

