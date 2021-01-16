TTD Conducts Gopuja At 2,679 Temples Across Andhra Pradesh

Narsaraopeta: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday participated in Gopuja Mahotsavam which was organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all the people present on the occasion. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the rituals as per Hindu tradition and presented silk robes, garlanded cow and the calf after Puja rituals. The Puja was performed to 108 cows at the event.

As part of the Hindu Dharma campaign, the State Endowments Department along with TTD conducted Gopuja at 2,679 temples across the State.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mekathoti Sucharita, Cherukuvada Sriranganadharaju, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, TTD officials and vedic scholars were present at the event.