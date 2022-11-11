The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy condemned the video about the Srivari laddu prasadam weighing less than the prescribed weight. In a statement released on Thursday, the TTD on Thursday categorically clarified that there is complete transparency in the production of Srivari Laddus and devotees need not doubt about the quality and quantity of laddus prasadams and that the Tirumala laddu never weighs less than 160grams.

A video of laddu weighing less than the prescribed weight had gone viral on social media. This was shared by a person on social media platforms who he is seen questioning the temple worker about the weight in a deliberate attempt to create confusion.

TTD stated that each laddu weighs between 160-180 grams. The difference of minus 70grams is only because of the technical problem that occurred in the laddu weighing machine and lack of knowledge on the same by contract workers the devotees have put in confusion over the weight of laddu.

The TTD in its clarification said that after being prepared in Srivari Potu (Temple kitchen) the potu workers load them in a tray which is weighed by TTD officials every day before it is dispatched to laddu sale counters.

TTD had been following the same rule for the past several years and the Potu workers who have been preparing laddus all these years never compromised on the quality or quantity of laddus.

TTD has appealed to devotees not to believe in such rumours and also sought devotees to inform the concerned officials at laddu counters of any lapses to resolve the issues immediately.

But the fact that the concerned devotees had instead chosen to upload the issue on social media is rather unsavory, damaging the reputation of the religious institution, and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees, TTD stated.

The Board reiterated to devotees not to believe in the social media reports on baseless allegations about the quality and quantity of Srivari laddu which is trusted by millions of devotees across the world. (Inputs from TTD)

