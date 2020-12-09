NEW DELHI: Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy requested Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal that Sri Venkateswara Vedic University should be recognised as the Central Vedic University. He submitted a letter to this effect to Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday.

Sri Venkateswara Vedic University is a state university located at Tirupati, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, India. It was established in 2006 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, sponsored by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and concentrates on Vedic studies. In 2007, UGC recognised it as state university. Subba Reddy said that the university is offering many courses from Degree to Phd. He further added that the main aim of the university is to protect the 'sanathana dharma' and TTD is also funding 80 gurukulas.

He asserted that TTD is helping out those who have studied vedic sciences and is providing financial aid through various schemes. Since 14 years, TTD is sponsoring the university and UGC has given 2F recognition and urged the central minister to take measures to accredit the university with the 12 B category. He said that the centre has given national accreditation to three universities and now if it gives to SV university then it will become the first university to be accredited with national status.

Subba Reddy submitted another letter to the Minister to renew the TTD quota in filling the Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit seats in the Sri Venkateswara College run by TTD in Delhi. He said the quota was in force before 2016, but now the Delhi university is not allowing. He said that university was founded by Vice President Shri Sarvepalli Radhakrishna in 1961 which the TTD has made as one of the most prestigious colleges in Delhi.