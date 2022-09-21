TTD Chairman, EO Invite To AP CM YS Jagan For Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy at CMO's office in Legislative Assembly today. TTD Chairman and EO gave "Prasadam" and "Sesha Vastras" of Lord Venkateswara to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TTD Chairman and EO handed over an invitation letter to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala and present silk robes to the deity on behalf of the people of the state.

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams will be held from September 27 to October 5.

