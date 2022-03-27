TTD Cancels Tirumala VIP Break Darshan On March 29

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the VIP break darshan at the Tirumala temple on March 29 in view of the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual which is set to be held on Tuesday as a prelude to the Telugu new year's day Ugadi slated to be celebrated on April 2nd.

The TTD has appealed to the VIPs to take note of the decision and not send any recommendation letters for consideration on March 28.

The TTD is making elaborate arrangements to conduct various programmes in connection with the 519th Annamaiah vardhanti slated to be observed between March 28-April 1 at Tirumala, Tirupati and Tallapaka- the birth place of saint-poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya who penned 32,000 keerthanas in the praise of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Ugadi Programme: In connection with Sri Subhakrut Nama Samvatsara Ugadi on April 2, special programmes will be organised in Mahati Auditorium at Tirupati under the aegis of HDPP and Welfare Departments of TTD.

The celebrations commence with Nadaswaram and Mangaladhwani by the students of SV College of Music and Dance at 9:30am followed by Veda Parayanam. Sri Bala Subrahmanya Shastri, the programme officer of AHDP will render Panchanga Shravanam.

