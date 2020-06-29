TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board on Sunday has taken the decision to increase the online quota of darshan tickets. TTD has announced that it will enhance the online quota of daily darshan tickets from 6,000 to 9,000 from July 1.

TTD to release Rs 300 special darshan tickets online from tomorrow, June 30. The board has announced that special darshan tickets will be made available at the rate of 9,000 slots per day.

Along with these tickets, TTD to issue 3,000 sarva darshan tickets on a daily basis at the three counters of TTD at Tirupati from June 1.

TTD officials said that the devotees can avail the darshan tickets one day before their darshan through the counters at the Srinivasam, Vishnunivanasam and Bhoodevi Complex in Tirupati.

Officials said that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held on July 14, the Aniwara Asthanam will be held on July 16, and the holy rituals of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy will be held from July 30 to August.

Tirumala temple which remains closed for darshan of devotees for the two and a half months during to lockdown started facilitating darshan for around 9,750 devotees every day from June 11 after three days of trial run with TTD employees and locals.

Initially, TTD has planned to facilitate darshan only to 6,000 devotees per day and to gradually increase the darshan for more number of devotees. But has later decided to allow 9,750 devotees for darshan. However, children under 10 years and older than 65 are not allowed for the darshan.

TTD made all arrangements for conducting random COVID-19 tests by collecting samples of 200 to 300 devotees at the GNC tollgate in Tirumala.

TTD conducting thermal screening test at Alipiri for every devotee, and sanitizing vehicles and luggage.

TTD has also made masks and sanitizers are a must for darshan. Testing Labs made available at Alipiri and Tirumala for conducting COVID-19 tests.