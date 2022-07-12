TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has taken several decisions including approving tenders towards completing the Sri Padmavathi Pediatric Hospital at Rs.154.50 Crore, reviving the Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams among others.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy who chaired the Trust Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday briefed the reporters about the key decisions and resolutions passed by the TTD trust board.

- The temple body has approved tenders worth Rs.150 Crore towards completing the children's super specialty hospital in Tirupati for which the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently laid the foundation stone earlier.

- The trust board has resolved to allocate Rs 7 Crore funds to the police department to complete the construction of the Octopus guest house at Tirumala, for which TTD had leased out its own land.

- The trust board resolved to allocate Rs 2.9 Crore towards the beautification of the recently inaugurated Amaravati Sri Venkatestwary Swamy temple in Venkatapalem.

- The trust board also resolved to give a complete face-lift to Sri Venkateswara high school at Tirumala with the help of Singhania Educational Trust which has come forward to train the teachers and the students in improving the quality of education.

-Rs.7.32 Crore worth fodder for cattle in SV Goshala for a period of ten months has been allocated.

-The temple trust also resolved to renovate the Paruveta mandapam near the Papavinasanam-Tirumala road by spending Rs 2.7 Crore.

-TTD trust approved the donations received in the form of properties from devotees together worth Rs 9.22 Crore. Properties were donated by Dr Parvatham at Tiruvayur and Uthandi of Tamil Nadu worth Rs.6 Crore (one house each), and a 3080 sq ft apartment by Dr Ramanath V Guha at Bengaluru was taken over by TTD.

-To develop the IT infrastructure in SVIMS Super specialty hospital at Rs.4.42 Crore

-The TTD will study the mechanization process of Potu (kitchen) with the latest state-of-art equipment from Australia and Switzerland experts to prepare boondi automatically in a hygienic environment for the production of the Tirupati Laddu.

-Approval to purchase a dozen organic products produced through natural farming techniques for preparing Srivari Prasadams.

-The issuance of Special Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati will be resumed only after a thorough study to avoid the inconvenience of long waiting hours for tokens as well as darshan in future.

-The TTD plans to dispense with the traditional manual gold plating system and use the latest technology for the Ananda Nilayam Vimanam (gopuram) so as not to cause any interruption to temple darshan. The works will be taken up as per the advice of Agama Pundits and a decision to this effect will be taken in the next board meeting.

-Gold plating works over the copper armour to Sri Bedi Anjaneya at Rs.18.75 Crore will be done.

-The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple will be organised on a grand scale this year. All Vahana Sevas will be held in four Mada Streets to enable devotees to have a glimpse of the Lord during the event.

-The board will print 33 lakh copies of different types of its TTD diaries and TD calendars for the year 2023 and also 2.10lakh copies of Sapthagiri magazine in all five languages every month.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy clarified that the works related to the renovation of guest houses and cottages at Tirumala will be completed by August before the commencement of the annual Brahmotsavams on the hill town in September this year.

TTD trust board members, TUDA Chairman and TTD Ex-officio Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Sri Veerabrahmam, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal were also present.

